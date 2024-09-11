More state troopers on roads after city gains national attention for immigration surge

SPRINGFIELD — People have spoken about their concerns after one local city got national attention for gaining thousands of new Haitian residents.
We break down the steps the city of Springfield and the state are taking to help this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.
Governor Mike DeWIne said Tuesday that people in Clark County could see more state troopers on the roads starting Wednesday.
This is to help Springfield Police with traffic concerns.
“This is a very unprecedented situation in Springfield,” he said. “We’ve been involved for some time. We wish we had some help from the federal government.”
We will update this story.
