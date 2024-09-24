‘Dangerous’ chemical leak prompts evacuation in Hamilton County

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP — A “dangerous” chemical leak in Whitewater Township has prompted an evacuation order for residents in the area.

Hamilton County EMA said in a social media post just before 2 p.m. that there is a chemical leak near State Route 128 and residents should immediately go indoors and stay inside. Residents were told to seal off doors and windows, close fireplace dampers and turn off their heat.

Residents were then asked to immediantly evacuate and leave the area of US-50 and OH-128 in any direction.

A shelter has been opened for the public at Whitewater Township Community Center at 6125 Dry Fork Road, the post said.

Urgent Alert HC: A shelter has been opened for the public at Whitewater Township Community Center at 6125 Dry Fork Rd. Posted by Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

