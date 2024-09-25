Tornado touched down in Preble County, NWS confirms

PREBLE COUNTY — A tornado touched down in Preble County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The NWS said in a public information statement that a “weak tornado” occurred in Preble County east of Eaton late Tuesday afternoon.

The Preble County EMA said at this time it is aware of damage to two buildings with debris.

The NWS will coordinate with Preble County EMA to conduct a remote damage survey to determine more details.

TRENDING STORIES:

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said this is Ohio’s 71st Tornado of 2024.

New details are expected to be released later today.

#BREAKING: Ohio's 71st Tornado of 2024 has been confirmed from yesterday's storms in Preble County, OH. - 10:19 AM 9/25/24 Posted by Weather Specialist Nick Dunn on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Funnel Clouds Preble County (iWitness 7)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



