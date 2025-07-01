2-year-old boy with one kidney stung over 150 times by wasps, family says

GEORGIA — A Georgia toddler is fighting for his life after he was stung over 150 times by wasps, according to a family fundraiser.

Beckham Reed, born with one kidney, was riding in his electric toy side-by-side Monday when it accidentally slid into a yellow jacket’s nest, and he was swarmed from head to toe, our sister station, WSB-TV, reported.

Tiffany Hewatt, the organizer of the GoFundMe, says Beckham’s father, Peyton, rushed him to the emergency room, where he had over 150 stings.

The toddler was given medicine and then sent home, Hewatt said.

He was then transferred to the ICU at Memorial Savannah.

“They started him on dialysis, ventilator support and life-saving IV medications to allow his body to rest and filter out the toxins,” Hewatt said. “Due to his age and size and the amount of stings he had, his little body was unable to handle the amount of toxins in his body.”

As of Tuesday, the toddler’s kidney still isn’t fully functioning, and he was put back on dialysis.

“We are uncertain as to what this means for his kidney. We just pray that it will be able to work fully again,” Hewatt said.

The family is asking for donations to help offset the financial stress while Beckham remains in the hospital. With a goal of $75,000, over $64,000 has been raised, WSB reported.

