Man arrested in shooting death of 26-year-old mother in Dayton

DAYTON — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of 26-year-old mother Jermea Lyle.

Dayton police arrested the suspect at his home on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

Police did not formally identify the person they arrested. However, online jail records indicate Dayton police arrested Noah M. Corbitt, 23, Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of murder, felonious assault, and a third weapons charge.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His mugshot was not immediately available.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Lyle was shot on Saturday around 7 a.m. while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.

She was brought to Miami Valley Hospital by her boyfriend, where she later died.

Police confirmed that Lyle’s boyfriend was driving a friend home from the area of the airport. He drove down Interstate 75 and took the ramp to westbound US 35. There was no sign of danger.

“I can tell you from I-75, the view that we have from I-75 coming from the airport — coming from the north, there’s no indication of any road rage,” Major Brian Johns, Dayton Police, said. “There’s no vehicle following our victim’s vehicle.”

Lyle’s boyfriend told police he saw two cars exit onto Germantown Street right after he heard the shot. Police shut down the ramp and did find a single bullet casing. The theory the police have now is that those two cars may have come off I-75 north onto US 35 West and had possibly been involved in a road rage incident where someone fired a weapon.

Police believe the two cars that immediately exited after the gunshot were a blue Impala and a white car.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit will continue to investigate this shooting and will present charges to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

