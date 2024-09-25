1 hurt after crash involving school bus in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Preble County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported at SR-725 E and S. Preble County Line Road around 3:15 p.m.

The dispatcher said the injured person was not on the school bus.

Three vehicles were involved in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

