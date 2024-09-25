Julie Chrisley resentenced to 84 months in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. — A federal judge had decided to refuse to lower Julie Chrisley’s sentence and has resentenced her to 84 months in prison.

The judge said the sentence is a sufficient punishment, our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reported.

Ahead of the court hearing, daughter Savannah Chrisley said she had hoped for a sentence reduction for her mother.

“My biggest concern is that the judge is going to use sentencing guidelines that have not been revised in quite a long time and use a table that really should not exist, so they’re going to potentially use that for their justification to keep 84 months,” Savannah said.

Julie Chrisley has spent the last 20 months at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky after being found guilty of fraud in 2022 along with her husband Todd, and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

In June, an appeals court vacated her sentence and then ordered the lower District Court to resentence Julie.

The appeals court also upheld Todd’s conviction, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Florida.

Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

WSB-TV first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by WSB-TV showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

