Longtime bakery announces grand reopening after fire

DAYTON — A longtime local bakery announced its grand reopening after being temporarily closed after a fire.

Smales Pretzel Bakery, a Dayton favorite for 118 years, is tucked into a quiet neighborhood off of Xenia Avenue. They’ve been in this location for 98 years, but a fire in the oven in August caused them to temporarily close.

Emma Smales, owner of the hometown pretzel bakery, said the fire was “definitely not in the plans.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, the bakery announced its oven is officially working again.

Its grand reopening will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bakery said it will be offering $1 soft pretzels all day.

Well this has been quite the journey, and we appreciate everyone sticking with us! The oven is officially working again!... Posted by Smales Pretzel Bakery on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

