26 year-old mother shot while in backseat of car with 4 year-old daughter

DAYTON — A 26-year-old mother was shot and killed while in the backseat of a car with her 4-year-old daughter.

Dayton Police confirmed that the woman, identified as 26-year-old Jermea Lyle, was shot on Saturday morning around 7 a.m. while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.

Lyle was brought to Miami Valley Hospital by her boyfriend, where she later died.

It is unclear at this time if a suspect has been identified.

We will continue providing updates to this story.

