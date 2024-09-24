At least 1 injured after shooting in Springfield, Careflight responding to hospital

SPRINGFIELD — At least one person was injured after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 11:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of South Wittenberg Ave and West Grand Ave on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Springfield Police official confirmed that at least one person was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Details on the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

Careflight was called to Springfield Regional Medical Center to respond to the shooting.

No suspect information was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



