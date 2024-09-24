14 Ohio schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools by Dept. of Education

OHIO — The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 14 in Ohio.

According to the DOE, the prestigious recognition is for schools that excel in academic performance or “make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.”

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag will be displayed in each of the schools.

The Miami Valley is represented in the list, as Fort Loramie Junior-Senior High School was among the honorees.

The schools in Ohio that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Ashland – Reagan Elementary School, Ashland City

Broadview Heights – Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, Brecksville-Broadview Heights City

Chagrin Falls – Chagrin Falls Middle School, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village

Columbiana – Columbiana South Side Middle School, Columbiana Exempted Village

Columbus Grove – Columbus Grove Elementary School, Columbus Grove Local

Creston – Norwayne Elementary School, Norwayne Local

Fort Loramie – Fort Loramie Junior-Senior High School, Fort Loramie Local

Hamilton – Morgan Elementary School, Ross Local Schools

Logan – Chieftain Elementary School, Logan-Hocking Local

Massillon – Tuslaw Middle School, Tuslaw Local Schools

Shadyside – Leona Ave Middle School, Shadyside Local

Steubenville – Harding Middle School, Steubenville City

Westerville – Whittier Elementary School, Westerville City

Willoughby Hills – School of Innovation, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

