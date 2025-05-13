Man throws baggie of meth out window during traffic stop, deputies say

PREBLE COUNTY — A traffic stop turned into drug arrests Saturday evening when deputies recovered a baggie of suspected methamphetamine that the passenger threw out the window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Preble County deputies pulled over a Dodge Dart in Eaton for a license plate violation around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a media release.

As the driver pulled over, the passenger threw a baggie out of the window.

The baggie contained around 30 grams of suspected meth, a media release states.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said the passenger, Brian Henson, and driver, Brandon Shopher, admitted to traveling from Indiana to Montgomery County to buy meth.

Both men have been charged with aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henson was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Henson and Shopher are currently being held in Preble County Jail, and their bail has been set.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group