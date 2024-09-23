High schools plays final home football game after shots fired for 2nd time

NORTH COLLEGE HILL — A high school has played its last home football game after gunshots were fired for the second time.

It was the second time this month that gunfire ended a football game at North College Hill, 45 minutes south of Dayton, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

North College Hill Police posted a statement on social media and said the shots were fired in an elementary school parking lot.

“Immediately upon hearing shots fired, the school administration, in conjunction with the North College Hill Police Department began to evacuate the football stadium. The North College Hill Police Department quickly worked to secure the crime scene and was assisted by Mt Healthy, Colerain Township, and Springfield Township officers. An official investigation is in process.”

The first time it happened was back on Sept. 6, WCPO said.

The game was immediately stopped with North College Hill leading 19-6 with a few minutes left in the first half.

A Woodward student-athlete was hurt in the aftermath of the shots fired incident; Cincinnati Public Schools told WCPO.

This was the last football game played on that field, North College Hill Superintendent Eugene Blalock said.

“I will not put somebody else’s life in jeopardy and I would hate to have another school feel like they’re doing something wrong by trying to keep their kids safe,” he said.

North College Hill’s athletic department told WCPO it will with all future opponents of the fall sports season to determine the best day, time, and location to play athletic games.

