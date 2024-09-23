Suspect surrenders after hours-long police presence in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A suspect has surrendered after an hours-long presence in Huber Heights on Sunday.

Police officers responded around 5:51 p.m. to a report of domestic violence on Calmcrest Court near Taylorsville Road with an armed suspect inside a home, according to a Huber Heights Police social media post.

The suspect barricaded inside the home and refused to come out.

The Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) and the Crisis Negotiator Team (CNT) were activated, and the suspect was contacted inside the home.

The suspect surrendered around 9 p.m., Huber Heights Police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Taylorsville Road is back open.

Calmcrest Court Police Presence in Huber Heights Photo contributed by iWitness 7 reporter (iWitness 7 reporter/iWitness 7 reporter)

