Multiple buildings damaged by suspected tornado in Indiana

INDIANA — Multiple buildings were damaged by storms in Indiana on Sunday by a suspected tornado.

A series of storms moved through central Indiana Sunday and impacted Delaware and Jay counties.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that a tornado was confirmed in the Portland, Indiana area.

“A tornado has been confirmed in the Portland, IN area, with damage reported to the Jay County Jr-Sr High School as well as some tree and structure damage in the general area. No rating of the tornado has been determined, with a survey planned (Monday) of the area.”

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn posted photos of damage at Jay County High School on social media.

The Jay County Emergency Management Agency wrote on Facebook Sunday night that severe storms affected the Beacon Heights area and west of Portland.

Multiple homes have been damaged as well as the Jay County Junior/Senior High School. Jay Schools announced that there will be no school on Monday.

The Delaware County Indiana Emergency Management said on Facebook Sunday night that there were reports of a funnel cloud in western Delaware County around 7:30 p.m. They activated the warning sirens without a warning by the National Weather Service.

They stated that a large business suffered “significant roof and partial structure damage.”

Storm damage in Indiana Photo contributed by Nick Dunn (via Krista Irene)

Storm damage in Indiana Photo contributed by Nick Dunn (via Aaron Whitted/Indiana Storm Chasers)

Storm damage in Indiana Photo contributed by Nick Dunn (via Aaron Whitted/Indiana Storm Chasers)

