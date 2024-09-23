Owners put up iconic ice cream shop for sale after 50 years

WEST CHESTER — An iconic ice cream shop across the region is up for sale.

The owners of The Cone, the Wren Family, announced it on social media.

“It is time for us to retire. The Cone, home of the iconic giant ice cream cone-shaped building and voted Cincinnati’s best soft serve ice cream, is being listed for sale as we retire,” said the Wren family.

The Wrens are known for their “secret recipe” of orange and vanilla ice cream at its landmark location on Tylersville Road, which is shaped like an ice cream cone.

Ken and Louella opened The Cone in 1973 in the Lockland-Reading area before moving it to West Chester in 1995.

Current owner Keith Wren has operated a fleet of “Mobile Cone” trailers for events over the years.

“We have been truly blessed with many friends over the years, smiling faces, and (the) joy of knowing that creating quality ice cream is well worth it,” he said.

The Wrens said they plan to continue to operate until they find a buyer.

The shop’s last day of the 2024 season is Sunday, according to its website.

