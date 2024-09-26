Dispute between co-workers leads to deadly shooting on 26-year-old mother, police say

DAYTON — A dispute between co-workers allegedly led to the shooting that killed a 26-year-old mother who was sitting in the backseat of a car with her 4-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Dayton Police spoke on Thursday about the shooting that killed Jermea Lyle on Saturday morning.

Police previously thought there may have been a road rage incident between two other vehicles that escalated and led to the vehicle Lyle was in being hit with gunfire, but an investigation has revealed that there was no road rage incident at all.

Lyle, who was not the intended target, was in the car with a man identified by police as her boyfriend, her daughter, and a person who they were driving home from the airport early Saturday morning.

The suspect allegedly followed the vehicle Lyle was in from the airport to the off-ramp from Interstate 75 to US 35, where the shooting occurred.

“It does appear this homicide occurred as a result of an ongoing dispute our front-seat passenger in that motor vehicle had with a co-worker that had been, I guess, going on for a little bit of time,” Maj. Brian Johns said.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday. They did not identify the suspect, but Johns did say they were 23 years old and from Dayton. As reported on Wednesday, jail records showed that Dayton police arrested Noah M. Corbitt, 23, Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of murder, felonious assault, and a third weapons charge.

The suspect’s blue Impala and the firearm used in the shooting have been recovered.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

