34-year-old woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE — A 34-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a shooting in Greenville Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, officers responded to the 700 block of Martin Street on reports of a shooting a woman shot.

Greenville Police asked neighbors on social media Thursday night to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found the woman shot and the suspect left the scene, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were requested to assist in finding the suspect.

The victim has been identified as Brianne Otley, 34. She was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

The suspect, Zachary Gilbert, was found near where the shooting took place.

He is in the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail and being held on the preliminary charge of murder, the department said.

The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.





[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



