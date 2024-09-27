UPDATE: Suspect in shooting in custody, woman taken by CareFlight to hospital

GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 12:55 a.m.:
A shooting suspect has been located and is in custody, the Greenville Police Department announced in a social media post.
As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, Greenville Police officers responded to the 700 block of Martin Street in Greenville around 8:30 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting.
Greenville Police asked neighbors on social media Thursday night to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect last seen wearing khaki shorts and no shirt.
The shelter-in-place has been lifted.
CareFlight transported a female victim to Miami Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
No other details about the arrest have been released.
We will update this story.
