UPDATE: Suspect in shooting in custody, woman taken by CareFlight to hospital

GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 12:55 a.m.:

A shooting suspect has been located and is in custody, the Greenville Police Department announced in a social media post.

As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, Greenville Police officers responded to the 700 block of Martin Street in Greenville around 8:30 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting.

Greenville Police asked neighbors on social media Thursday night to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect last seen wearing khaki shorts and no shirt.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

CareFlight transported a female victim to Miami Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

No other details about the arrest have been released.

We will update this story.





