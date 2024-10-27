1 teen dead, 2 others injured after shooting at Ohio Halloween party

AKRON — One teenager is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting at a Halloween party in Akron on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting at a Halloween Party at a home in the 100 block of Paris Avenue around 10:45 p.m, according to our news partners at WOIO.

They found an 18-year-old girl severely injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police also found a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries who had run away after the shooting.

The 18-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An initial investigation found that during a Halloween party, an unknown man took out a gun and fired shots while inside the house striking the teens.

Police arrested an 18-year-old after a brief foot chase and recovered a handgun that he had tossed, WOIO reported.

The man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of official businesses. It is not clear what role, if any, he played in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

