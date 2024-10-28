At least 50 veterans forced out after large fire destroys housing facility

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Over 50 veterans have been displaced after a large fire broke out at a veterans housing facility Saturday night in Indiana.

As reported previously by News Center 7, Indianapolis firefighters responded at around 9:35 p.m. to the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

Flames were visible from Interstate 65 in Downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) wrote on social media that 51 occupants at the Colonel Donald W. Moreau, Sr. Veterans Community Center, Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) were forced to evacuate after heavy fire broke out.

Firefighters had to help 18 people out of the building.

A total of 46 of the 51 occupants have been accounted for and will be sheltered in hotels. All 39 units in the building were destroyed, IFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

