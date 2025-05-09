Man sues NFL over Shedeur Sanders’ drop to 5th round in NFL Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. — When quarterback Shedeur Sanders wasn’t taken until the fifth round of the NFL Draft, some fans questioned what led to his drop.

But one fan in Georgia claims in a new lawsuit that the NFL conspired against the son of Falcons legend and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, according to our sister station WSB-TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fan, only identified as “John Doe,” filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia federal court on May 1.

According to the lawsuit obtained by WSB-TV, “John Doe” followed Shedeur Sanders’ collegiate career as a fan of the Buffaloes and traveled to games “witnessing firsthand Sanders’ exceptional talent and potential as a quarterback ...”

TRENDING STORIES:

The fan claims that reports of Sanders’ “tanked interviews” and characterization that he “was too cocky” harmed his draft stock.

Mock drafts had Sanders as high as an early first-round pick. The Cleveland Browns took him at pick No. 144 in the fifth round.

“These slanderous statements reflect biases that influenced the NFL’s decision-making process, causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer,” the lawsuit states.

The fan and his attorney have accused the NFL and its teams of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, the Civil Rights Act and consumer protection laws, WSB-TV reported.

They are asking for the league to acknowledge the fan’s emotional distress, apologize for “slanderous statements” that may have harmed Sanders’ reputation and implement fairer draft practices.

“John Doe” is also seeking $100 million and compensatory damages.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group