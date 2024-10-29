Former high school staffer accused of having sexual relationship with student formally charged

HAMILTION COUNTY — A former instructional staff member at a prominent Catholic high school in Ohio has been formally charged for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Emily Nutley, 42, has been indicted on six counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

TRENDING STORIES:

If convicted on all charges, Nutley could face up to 15 years in prison.

Nutley was a supervisor of a program designed to help St. Xavier High School students struggling academically at St. Xavier High School in fall 2023.

According to Powers, the relationship occurred with a 17-year-old student assigned to the program.

WCPO-9 reports that Nutley began contacting the student outside of school hours.

Some of those messages included sexually explicit text messages and nude photographs of herself, Powers said.

Nutley allegedly began a physical relationship with the student in November 2023.

Powers said Nutley and the student engaged in sexual activities on the school’s campus, including after hours in her office at the school and one additional time off campus.

“When the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages,” Powers said.

St. X administrators brought the sexual relationship to light during an internal investigation, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Springfield Township police investigated the allegations, which led to charges.

At this time, the prosecutor’s office does not believe there are any other victims.

“Let me be very clear: this is child sexual abuse,” Powers said. “This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children. She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held.”

According to WCPO-9, the high school released a statement on Monday saying it appreciates its faculty, staff, and administrator’s commitment to “the safety, well-being and dignity of every student entrusted to our care.”

“We believe this case to be an isolated incident. However, if any St. Xavier employee has failed you or someone you know in this regard, we strongly urge you to contact the Springfield Police Department,” the statement continued.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



