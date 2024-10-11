High school staffer fired after ‘possible boundary violation’ with student

HAMILTION COUNTY — An instructional staff member at a catholic high school in Ohio has been fired after a “possible boundary violation” with a student.

In a note sent to parents of St. Xavier students in Hamilton County, principal Dan Lynch said school leadership became aware of the “possible boundary violation” in the past week, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The staff member’s contract has been terminated and they’ve been told not to contact any students or staff members from the school.

Information about what the teacher allegedly did or when it happened was not provided by the school.

Lynch did note that the Springfield Township Police Department was leading the investigation into the claims.

“The care of the student and his family remain the school’s top priority during this most difficult time,” Lynch wrote.

