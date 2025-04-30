‘Frusted and upset’ Tenants voice concerns over apartment living conditions

MIAMISBURG — Neighbors said conditions are so bad at their apartment complex that it was raining inside the laundry room.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to residents at Central Avenue Apartments in Miamisburg.

“It was raining from our laundry room ceiling. Our drywall is complete saturated. We have our electrical outlet in there, our electrical box, our washers and dryers,” Shannon Sampson said.

People living at Central Avenue apartments said they are tired of living in these conditions.

Nishud Management LLC is listed as the property owner who bought the complex in 2023.

Tenants said they tell their landlord what’s wrong, but they don’t get much of a response.

“He’s never fixed anything. He just drives by and looks. There’s always trash around this apartment. ‘We’ll look into it’ is his favorite word,” Christopher Gabriel said.

“Frustrated and upset because we seem to be taken over by a slumlord situation who continually neglects us,” Sampson said.

News Center 7 reached out to Nishud Management multiple times through email.

Tenants told News Center 7 that Miamisburg police have also made efforts to contact the owner but were not successful.

We have reached out to confirm this, but have not heard back at the time of the reporting.

