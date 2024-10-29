Frisch’s location in Miami Valley permanently closed; Why more Ohio locations could be closing

SPRINGFIELD — Frisch’s is shutting down one of its Miami Valley locations.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is looking into why more Frisch’s locations in Ohio could be closing LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The restaurant on North Bechtle Ave in Springfield is permanently closed and is directing customers to another location.

This isn’t the only location being shut down, News Center 7 previously reported that locations in Middletown and Lebanon were being closed.

In September, Property owners filed several eviction cases against Frisch’s restaurants for failing to pay millions in rent.

The first notice was sent in February of this year, and by August the restaurant chain was more than $4 million behind in rent.

The next set court date for Frisch’s is tomorrow, Oct. 30 in Hamilton County.

