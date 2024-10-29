Man charged with having child porn material sentenced to a year worth of weekends in jail

KETTERING — A Kettering man who pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen child porn charges has learned his sentence.

News Center 7 previously reported that 62-year-old Jeffrey C. Combs of Kettering pleaded guilty to 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in September of this year.

Combs was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

He will spend 52 consecutive weekends plus Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and the 25th of January in Montgomery County Jail, according to court documents.

Combs will also spend up to five years on probation.

Police were informed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that someone possibly downloaded child porn at an IP address in Kettering, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

In December of 2023, Kettering and Riverside police officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Darby Road for a warrant service regarding a morals complaint and arrested Combs.

Combs is also designated as a Tier II Sexual Offender, according to Court Documents. He will be required to register his address with the local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

