Several people file police reports, complaints to AG after contractor doesn’t finish jobs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — More people are coming forward saying they paid a contractor thousands of dollars for work that has yet to be done.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson digs deeper into the issue LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 first reported on Unregulated LTD on Friday.

Since then, we have confirmed people in Kettering, Dayton, Vandalia, New Carlisle, and Riverside have brought their complaints to the police and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

On Kay Court in Riverside, three neighbors got into an agreement with a contractor named Aaron Mangum-Cox, who owns Unregulated LTD.

They say Aaron came out and tore down their fence, but hasn’t replaced it with the new one.

The neighbors told Aaron they would drop the police report if the work could be finished by Nov. 8. It’s unclear if Aaron responded to that email.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



