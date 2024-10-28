15-year-old boy accused of stealing car shot ‘multiple times’ in Dayton

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times after allegedly trying to steal a car in Dayton on Sunday, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will break down what led up to this shooting and the teen’s criminal history LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police were called to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive for a shots fired call after 3 p.m.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police were called to the 1500 block of Shelly Drive on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old who had just arrived home after being shot multiple times at a different location.

Bauer said this teen matched the description of the car theft suspect.

Medics transported the teen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]