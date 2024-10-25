‘Just ghosted me;’ Homeowners share concerns after contractor doesn’t finish job

HUBER HEIGHTS — Dozens of people say a local contractor took thousands of dollars from them and has yet to complete the job.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Eric Clemans said he is out nearly $3,000 and a new fence.

Clemans and his wife moved to Huber Heights over a year ago and were looking to replace their fence.

He posted on Facebook looking for suggestions and was recommended a man that he says is not doing what he paid for.

“Everything went pretty good, he seemed pretty trustworthy but about a month went by after he got the deposit, and nothing, just ghosted me,” Clemens said.

Clemans hired a man named Aaron, whose business is called Unregulated LTD.

The men agreed on a price to tear down his fence and build a new one in September.

According to Clemans, he paid Aaron $2,800 to start working and would owe him $7,500 by the end of the project.

“We went on a cruise in October and I was gonna call him when I got back and that’s kind of when it all started was he didn’t reply to any calls, any messages, nothing,” he said.

As of today, the Clemans’ fence is still standing.

Over the past week, four people reached out to News Center 7 with similar issues about Unregulated LTD.

Kettering police shared two incident reports from October, where people made similar claims.

News Center 7 talked to Aaron to figure out what was going on.

He said he’s aware several people have issues with his work, but depending on the job, it’s been put off due to schedule changes or waiting on materials.

Aaron claims that he’s in the process of getting the projects completed.

He plans to follow through with his contracts but asks customers with concerns to call him.

