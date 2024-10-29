Sheriff’s Office K-9 finds nearly 40 grams of meth, marijuana during traffic stop

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 assisted deputies in finding nearly 40 grams of meth, marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.

K-9 Kilo and his handler Deputy Brown assisted another BCSO Deputy in Liberty Township during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

K-9 Kilo performed an open air sniff on the vehicle.

Deputies recovered 27 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, multiple pills, Suboxone strips, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The subject was arrested and charged with possession and Trafficking Drugs.

Drug Arrest Butler (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

