About 60 tons of wheat spill into creek after train derails in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Around 60 tons of wheat spilled into Buck Creek after a train derailed in Springfield on Tuesday.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to Springfield Fire Department Chief Jacob King and Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliot about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The derailment occurred on tracks in the 400 block of East North Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

King told News Center 7 that some of the tanks on the train hold hazardous material, so when the train derailed, they were concerned.

Crews quickly learned that those tanks were not damaged and determined that the only train car that spilled was holding wheat.

King said the hooper unit that came off the tracks was holding about 120 tons of wheat, 60 of which poured into Buck Creek.

“We did put booms down to kind of control any of the wheat running downstream, so we could hold it here to protect fish downstream and then establish a good clean-up area. And so the state EPA is here monitoring that,” King said.

Environmental crews are working to assess the impact, and the EPA has been contacted, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said in a statement.

