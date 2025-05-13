Train carrying 120 tons of wheat derails in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A train derailment was reported in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., Springfield police and fire were called to the 400 block of East North Street for a train car that had derailed, according to dispatchers.
The train car was carrying grain.
“Earlier today, an eastbound train came to an unexpected stop between Limestone Street and Water Street in Springfield. There were no hazardous chemicals released; however, one hopper carrying wheat was compromised, resulting in a significant spill,” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said in part in a statement.
Rue said some of the grain did enter a nearby waterway and environmental crews are working to asses the impact.
The EPA has been notified.
Rue said that although hazmat crews were called, no hazardous chemicals were released as a result of the crash.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” Rue said.
