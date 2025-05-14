Cleanup continues after train derails dumping wheat into Clark County creek

SPRINGFIELD — There are concerns about a creek after a train derailed in Clark County on Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the derailment happened on the tracks between Limestone and Water Streets around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hershovitz says Water Street remains closed Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King told News Center 7 that the car that went off the tracks was carrying about 120 tons of wheat, 60 of which poured into the creek.

“We did put booms down to kind of control any of the wheat running downstream, so we could hold it here to protect fish downstream and then establish a good clean-up area,” he said.

He added that the wheat could drop the oxygen level in the water, making it dangerous for fish.

“We want to keep it healthy, that’s a top priority for everyone of us in the city as well as our service department,” he added.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said on social media no hazardous chemicals were released as a result of this incident.

We will continue to update this developing story.

