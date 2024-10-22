Teenage boy taken into custody after 5 people were found dead in their home

FALL CITY, Washinton — A teenage boy was taken into custody and potentially facing murder charges after five people were found dead inside a Washington home early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Lake Alice Road Southeast in Fall City Washington, our Seattle Sister Station KIRO 7 News reported.

During a press conference, King’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Mellis said law enforcement from all over the area responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a home in an unincorporated part of Fall City, KIRO 7 News reported.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found multiple people who were dead inside.

Medics and first responders told KIRO 7 News that five people, including two adults and three teenagers, were killed.

Other victims called police from a bathroom inside the home where they hid during the incident.

One of the victims who was injured in the incident, a teenager, was helped by a neighbor who had medical experience. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Deputy Mellis said it was a “traumatic scene” and the Sheriff’s office is working to receive a search warrant to investigate and gather evidence from the home, KIRO 7 News reported.

Details of the event obtained from the victims who were injured were not released as of Monday morning. Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses.

The victims will be identified by the King County medical examiner. The ages and names of each victim have not been released.

Details on the extent of the victim’s injuries or deaths were not immediately available.

It is unclear if the adults were the parents of other teenagers involved in the incident, but Mellis did say that they each lived inside the home, KIRO 7 News reported.

One teenage boy was taken into custody in connection to the incident and is being held in the King County Juvenile Detention Center.

A prosecuting attorney was called to the scene and will handle the case.

The scene remains under investigation and the manner and cause of death for each victim are yet to be determined.

