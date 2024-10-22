Game wardens seize illegal alligator from house basement

BELLEVUE, Kentucky — Game wardens in Kentucky seized an illegal alligator from a home last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Enforcement shared photos on Facebook of a three-foot alligator that was seized from a house in Bellevue, KY at the end of September.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the post, the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department responded to a call at the residence and found an alligator in the basement.

A search warrant was obtained and game wardens seized the alligator.

Following an investigation, it was found that the resident had purchased the alligator at a reptile show in Indiana early in the year and hadn’t checked it if was legal to possess in Kentucky.

Charges are pending in the case.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



