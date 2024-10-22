Local

Game wardens seize illegal alligator from house basement

By WHIO Staff

Alligator Seized in Kentucky Photos courtesy of of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement (Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement)

BELLEVUE, Kentucky — Game wardens in Kentucky seized an illegal alligator from a home last month.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Enforcement shared photos on Facebook of a three-foot alligator that was seized from a house in Bellevue, KY at the end of September.

According to the post, the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department responded to a call at the residence and found an alligator in the basement.

A search warrant was obtained and game wardens seized the alligator.

Following an investigation, it was found that the resident had purchased the alligator at a reptile show in Indiana early in the year and hadn’t checked it if was legal to possess in Kentucky.

Charges are pending in the case.

