Construction worker killed in site accident 6 days before his wedding

AKRON — A construction worker killed in an Akron construction site accident was due to get married just six days later.

The man was identified as Marcus Miller, of Millersburg, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Akron police officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of White Pond Drive for reports of a construction site accident.

APD said Miller was working on a new housing development at the time of the incident.

Workers nearby reported hearing a wall collapse, and they found Miller deceased when they checked on him, according to WOIO.

Preliminary investigation found that Miller was carrying out the framework when an exterior wall collapsed.

Miller’s obituary describes him as having an easy-going personality and ready smile.

