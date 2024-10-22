ODOT asking for input on busy intersection in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking for input on a busy intersection in Montgomery County.

They are asking for feedback about a project that could affect Miami Township residents who travel State Route 725 (Miamisburg Centerville Rd) at Jamaica Road.

ODOT is considering installing a traffic signal at the intersection of SR 725 and Jamaica Rd.

You can give your feedback by following this link.

The deadline to respond is Nov. 8.

