ODOT asking for input on busy intersection in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking for input on a busy intersection in Montgomery County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They are asking for feedback about a project that could affect Miami Township residents who travel State Route 725 (Miamisburg Centerville Rd) at Jamaica Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rapper known for ‘Baby Shark’ remix shot, killed in Ohio
- New video shows moments 58-year-old was robbed, hit by car outside poker club
- At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County
ODOT is considering installing a traffic signal at the intersection of SR 725 and Jamaica Rd.
You can give your feedback by following this link.
The deadline to respond is Nov. 8.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]