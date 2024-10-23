Baby shot, killed after toddler finds loaded rifle in car

SAN ANTONIO — A baby was fatally shot by a toddler inside a car in a Texas parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A woman, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, and an infant were all in a parked SUV outside the Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center, according to CBS affiliate KENS.

TRENDING STORIES:

There was a loaded long gun “in the very rear of the vehicle,” police chief William McManus said, and one of the toddlers got ahold of the weapon and fired it, hitting and killing the infant, who was 10 or 11 months old.

KENS made contact with the family and they said they are truly broken and in shambles right now. They were not able to comment on the matter.

No charges have been filed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



