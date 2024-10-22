Coach accused of shooting 2 adults at peewee football game in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The man accused of shooting two people at a peewee football game in Cincinnati has been arrested on multiple charges, our media partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Lamont Ragan, 29, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court documents.

Cincinnati police were called to Walnut Hills High School on reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police said two men began fighting and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two adults were injured in this shooting.

Court documents indicate Ragan pulled out a gun during the altercation.

According to WCPO-9, witnesses told police that Ragan fired shots.

On Tuesday, Ragan’s attorney said he fired shots in self-defense because parents from the opposing team charged the field once the game ended.

Ragan is the coach of the West End Royals, which is one of the teams that played, WCPO-9 reported.

“Mr. Ragan went out to protect his children. A fight ensued, it got out of control from there. Mr. Ragan did discharge his firearm in self defense and in defense of the children on the field,” Ragan’s attorney said.

Reverand Peterson Mingo attended Ragan’s court appearance. Mingo is a community activist who serves as a spiritual adviser for the opposing team, the Evanston Bulldogs.

“Everything that Mr. Ragan has said, or his attorney has said doesn’t hold water. Who would bring a gun to a youth event for peewee football? There were almost 200 kids still there at the time when the shots went off. Most of those kids were extremely traumatized,” Mingo said in court.

According to WCPO-9, Ragan’s attorney said he turned himself and the gun he used into police.

Mingo argued that Ragan hopped a fence and ran away just after the shooting occurred.

Ragan is being held on a $100,000 straight bond for each felonious assault charge and a $1,000 bond for the third charge.

One victim has been released from the hospital, but the other remains hospitalized.

The prosecutor this victim was shot in the neck, chest, and stomach and their current condition is unknown.

No children were hurt during this incident.

The Cincinnati United Youth Football and Cheer League’s playoff schedule indicates the game was between the Evanston Bulldogs and the West End Elite Royals.

