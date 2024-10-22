Police respond to reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. Trotwood police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Further information was not available.

