McDonald’s linked to deadly E. Coli outbreak

One person is dead and 49 others are sick in an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, according to the CDC.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Most cases have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, with many of those affected stating they had eaten a Quarter Pounder before becoming ill.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is still unclear which ingredient in the burger is responsible for the outbreak.

Investigators and McDonald’s officials are working to identify which ingredient has been contaminated.

As a precaution, McDonald’s has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states.

The company has also stopped selling Quarter Pounders in certain states while the investigation continues.

Anyone who has eaten a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder and is experiencing severe E. coli symptoms, like diarrhea lasting more than three days, bloody diarrhea, or signs of dehydration, should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

E. coli infections can cause symptoms like vomiting, severe stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea.

Most people recover within a week, but in some cases, serious complications like kidney failure may occur.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]