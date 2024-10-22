Firefighters battling house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a fire in Preble County Tuesday afternoon, a Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
Fire crews were called to the 10000 block of Waynes Trace Road on reports of a fire around 4:30 p.m.
The dispatcher confirmed crews are actively working to extinguish the fire.
iWitness 7 reports indicate that several fire departments responding to this fire.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
