State trooper stops multiple speeders on I-70 ahead of holiday weekend

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The squeals and screeches of Lt. Dallas Root’s in-car radar was the soundtrack to News Center 7’s ride-along.

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“You hear a car that was starting to slow down, right? And that’s that car coming up behind us,” Root said.

Just before lunch on Friday, he pulled over on I-70 west in Butler Township.

Root checked speeds with his laser.

After a few seconds, he got his first traffic stop — a black pickup truck going 80.

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After he raced to catch up, the driver got a ticket for 80 in a 65.

At that point, Root was one of more than 30 troopers on the road around the Miami Valley.

Even after the first stop, people were noticing.

His third stop on I-70 was a quick one.

A Chevy going 83 in a 65.

Then he stopped another driver for 82 in a 65.

The driver shared where he was going.

“The Indianapolis 500. That’s the second driver I’ve put on the berm today for speeding going to the race this weekend,” Dallas said.

Part of a full day for Root working to make sure others have a safe day all holiday weekend long.

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