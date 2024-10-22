Mother, son charged in dog attack that killed Ohio woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A mother and her son were arrested days after a 73-year-old Pickaway County woman died after being attacked by dogs.

Susan and Adam Withers were arrested on Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to restrain a vicious dog in connection to the death of Jo Echelbarger, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

A Pickaway County Prosecutor said Echelbarger was working in her flower beds in front of her Ashville home when she was attacked by two dogs.

The 73-year-old suffered serious injuries from the attack and went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased after arriving.

When police got to the scene of the attack, one officer shot and killed one of the dogs after it became aggressive, WBNS reported.

The other dog ran away, and later attacked and killed a dog near a nearby middle school. That dog later returned to the area of the attack and was also killed. As WBNS reported, prosecutors did not confirm whether an officer shot the dog or not.

