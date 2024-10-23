Neighbors shocked after coroner responds to reported shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — At least one person is dead after a reported shooting at a Trotwood apartment complex Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Trotwood police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators appeared to have focused their attention on a third-floor apartment.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene before 7:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews saw dozens of family members and friends standing by the coroner’s van crying, praying, and saying goodbye to the person who died.

“It’s sad because you know, a family member lost their life. Someone out there lost a niece, a sister, a loved one,” Laron Hall said.

Hall lives a few buildings over from where the reported shooting occurred. He said he was shocked to see the large police presence.

“This is really a close-knit community. It’s really a tight area, everybody looks out for everybody and most of the people that live here, grew up here, so it’s really a good place to live,” Hall said. “Coming outside and seeing the yellow tape… it’s the first time I’ve ever seen something like that you know? Because usually, you know you have things that happen every blue moon, but nothing like this.”

Trotwood police and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy K9 searched a nearby wooded area behind the complex, trashcans, and a sewer.

Hall said this violence upsets him.

“I’m praying for the families involved, I’m praying that justice is served and that you know, whoever responsible is you know, found and you know, I pray for both families,” Hall said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Trotwood police to confirm what happened here but has not received a response.

We will continue to follow this story.

