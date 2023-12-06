Ohio teacher accused of sexual battery involving minor

SCIOTO COUNTY — An Ohio teacher is facing charges for an alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Caroline Johnson, 36, was indicted by a Scioto County grand jury on three counts of sexual battery, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

An investigation done by the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Johnson “engaged in sexual activity with a minor during her employment with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District.”

At the time, Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist there.

Johnson’s case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

