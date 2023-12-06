Woman taken into custody after ramming cruisers during police chase

KETTERING — A woman with multiple warrants was taken into custody after a pursuit involving Kettering police Tuesday night.

The pursuit began near the area of Lamme Road and Lehigh Place shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

Officers had originally received information from Flock cameras that a driver with multiple warrants was passing through Kettering.

>> Area humane society in urgent need of supplies as officials investigate horse abuse

The suspect, identified as Angela Hendricks, was wanted for numerous failure to comply incidents. Hendricks has fled from police multiple times in the past when officers have attempted to stop her, the spokesperson said.

Officers located the vehicle near West Stroop Road and Lamme Road, and they attempted a vehicle intercept, a maneuver to keep Hendricks from being able to flee again.

>> ‘Be vigilant and cautious;’ Area sheriff’s office seeing uptick in vehicle break-ins

Hendricks proceeded to ram two KPD cruisers and continued to flee in her vehicle, according to the spokesperson. Two other officers not in the intercept continued in pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed by Miami Township police near the intersection of Mad River Road and Fox Run.

As the vehicle slowed due to the stop-sticks, an officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Hendricks was taken into custody, and charges are pending for failure to comply, felony Possession of drugs, and felonious assault, along with three misdemeanor warrants through KPD and a felony warrant through Adult Parole Authority.

Neither Hendricks nor any of the officers were injured.

Hendricks is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

©2023 Cox Media Group