‘Be vigilant and cautious;’ Area sheriff’s office seeing uptick in vehicle break-ins

CLARK COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office said it has been seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said there have been numerous amounts of credit cards and debit cards along with cash stolen from vehicles in its jurisdiction and other surrounding agencies.

>> ‘Take those precautions;’ Security cameras capture car break-ins Saturday

“With the approaching holiday season, we are reminding citizens to be vigilant and cautious of what you leave in your vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. “Make sure you do not leave personal belongings such as wallets, purses, credit and debit cards or cash. Also make sure you are not leaving holiday gifts in the vehicles as well.”

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood is asked to contact the Clark County Communications Center at 937-328-2560.





©2023 Cox Media Group