Study shows local city among worst cities in nation for risk of lead paint exposure

DAYTON — Despite efforts by the State of Ohio and local leaders in recent years, lead paint is still a big issue in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A recent study revealed that Dayton is among the worst cities in the nation for the risk of lead paint exposure. News Center 7’s Nick Foley will have more on this problem and the things you can do to stay safe on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Although the use of lead-based paint has been banned in the U.S. since 1978, many older homes in the region still pose a health risk.

David Roche, the owner of Buyer’s Inspection Service in Dayton, said that he finds the most lead paint in older houses.

“When I say older houses, they could even be houses that are coming into the 80s if someone had someone’s grandpa’s paint still around,” Roche said. “But we’re probably not going to always know that on the newer houses without doing testing, but all the older houses.”

Roche said that the biggest risk is not the paint itself, but rather when it chips or crumbles to dust, leading to exposure.

A recent study by Home-Gnome ranked the 500 biggest cities in the country on two major factors, lead exposure risk and lack of mitigation.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group